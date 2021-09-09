STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar misses mother on his birthday, says 'must be singing to me' from up there

The "Bellbottom" actor shared the news of his mother's demise on Twitter on Wednesday. Bhatia breathed her last at the Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay Kumar with his late mother Aruna Bhatia (Photo | Akshay Kumar, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who lost his mother Aruna Bhatia a day before his birthday on Thursday, remembered her and thanked everyone for their condolences and wishes.

The "Bellbottom" actor shared the news of his mother's demise on Twitter on Wednesday.

Bhatia breathed her last at the Hiranandani Hospital.

In an emotional post, Kumar, who turned 54 on Thursday, said his mother would be wishing him 'Happy Birthday' to him from up there.

"Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Kumar said in a tweet, sharing a throwback photo with his mother.

On Monday, the actor returned to Mumbai from London to be with his ailing mother.

