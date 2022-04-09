STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Burglary at Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence, valuables worth Rs 2.4 crore stolen

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's residence was burgled in February and valuables worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja(Photo | Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hindi cinema actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's residence in the national capital was burgled in February and cash, jewellery and other valuable items worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen, it was officially learnt on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said a complaint was lodged two months back, on February 23, regarding theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja, the father-in-law of Sonam Kapoor, at Amrita Shergil Marg in Delhi.

DCP Guguloth said the complainant had noticed about the robbery on February 11, however, reported the incident 12 days later on February 23 after which Delhi Police registered an FIR under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tughlak Road police station and initiated an investigation into the case.

The senior official informed that police teams have been formed to probe the incident which are currently examining the evidence. "The investigation is still underway," Guguloth added.

Notably, the Bollywood diva Sonam and businessman Anand are expecting their first child and their baby will arrive in fall. They tied the knot in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Bollywood Burglary IPC
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp