Here's how Sidharth reacted when asked about marriage and Kiara on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Speculation regarding Sidharth and Kiara's love story started ever since they worked together in 'Shershaah'.

Published: 16th August 2022 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. (Photo | Kiara Advani Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship has been making headlines for a while now. However, the two have not yet confirmed if they are friends or actually dating each other.

And now it seems like fans will get all the answers about the duo's bond on a new episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'. In the upcoming episode, Punjabi mundas Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen gracing the popular Koffee couch.

On Tuesday, the talk show host and filmmaker Karan Johar unveiled the episode's teaser which is no less than a laugh riot.

The highlight of the teaser is Karan asking Sidharth about his wedding plans with Kiara.

"Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, any future plans?" KjO asked.

To this, Sidharth replied, "I am manifesting it today..." Karan interrupted him, "That you will marry Kiara?"

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani in Dubai for birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, see pics

Sidharth gave him a blushy look without revealing anything. Sidharth's response made Karan call him a "Biba munda (decent, well-cultured munda)."

Speculation regarding Sidharth and Kiara's love story started ever since they worked together in 'Shershaah'.

A few days ago, the two treated their fans by coming live on Instagram together to mark the first anniversary of their film 'Shershaah'.

During the chat, they recalled how they first met at a party where they were invited by Karan five years ago. Sidharth told Kiara about Shershaah at the party, and later played B Praak's song Mann Bharya for her, which was later included in the film. Kiara was finalised to play Dimple Cheema in Shershaah much later.

Reportedly, the two have been roped in together for a new romantic film.

