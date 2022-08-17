Disappointment stays with me for just a day, says Vicky Kaushal on 'Ashwatthama' being shelved

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal opened up about his big film 'Ashwatthama' getting shelved and said that disappointment stays with him for just one day and later he stops being emotional about it and sees the logic.

Vicky was speaking on the 'Koffee With Karan' couch accompanied by actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about what happens when the plug gets pulled on a film, Vicky shared: "The disappointment stays with me for just one day. After a few hours, I stop being emotional about it and see the logic."

When asked in the show about the failure of a big-ticket movie, 'Ashwatthama', to go on the floors, the star said: "When I got the news, I called my gym instructor and told him, let me do the most difficult workout session because I really want to vent!"

The 'Immortal Ashwatthama' was announced on the one-year anniversary of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Billed as a superhero action film, the project was directed by Aditya Dhar.

On the acting front, Vicky will next be seen in 'Sam Bahadur', 'Govinda Naam Mera', and 'The Great Indian Family'.

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

