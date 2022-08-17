Home Entertainment Hindi

Disappointment stays with me for just a day, says Vicky Kaushal on 'Ashwatthama' being shelved

The 'Immortal Ashwatthama' was announced on the one-year anniversary of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vicky Kaushal.

Actor Vicky Kaushal. (Photo | Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal opened up about his big film 'Ashwatthama' getting shelved and said that disappointment stays with him for just one day and later he stops being emotional about it and sees the logic.

Vicky was speaking on the 'Koffee With Karan' couch accompanied by actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about what happens when the plug gets pulled on a film, Vicky shared: "The disappointment stays with me for just one day. After a few hours, I stop being emotional about it and see the logic."

When asked in the show about the failure of a big-ticket movie, 'Ashwatthama', to go on the floors, the star said: "When I got the news, I called my gym instructor and told him, let me do the most difficult workout session because I really want to vent!"

ALSO READ | BTS pictures from 'Sam Bahadur' show Vicky, Sanya, Fatima reading to prep for biopic

The 'Immortal Ashwatthama' was announced on the one-year anniversary of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Billed as a superhero action film, the project was directed by Aditya Dhar.

On the acting front, Vicky will next be seen in 'Sam Bahadur', 'Govinda Naam Mera', and 'The Great Indian Family'.

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Ashwatthama
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp