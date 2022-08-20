'Our lives are forever changed': It's a baby boy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja!

By Online Desk

Actor Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday afternoon.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who co-starred with Sonam's father Anil Kapoor in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', shared a screenshot of the statement from the parents announcing the birth of their son. It read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam too then shared the same statement on her Instagram.

Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, said the family is elated to welcome the new member.

"We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel," he said in a statement signed by wife Sunita Kapoor and Anand's parents Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja.

Sonam turned 37 on June 9 this year. On the occasion of her birthday, she treated her fans with a maternity photo shoot.

Sonam, known for her work in films like '“Neerja'”, “'Raanjhanaa',” and “'Delhi 6'”, had announced her pregnancy in March.

The couple shared mesmerizing pictures on their social media accounts and wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Kapoor tied the knot with Ahuja, 39, in 2018.

Her last big screen outing was in the 2019 comedy “'The Zoya Factor”', opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

(With PTI inputs)

