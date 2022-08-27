Bhuvan Bam to star in a romantic comedy

By Express News Service

Comedian-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam has started working on his third project as lead on an OTT series. The show is touted to be a romantic comedy about a young married couple.

Helmed by Rohit Raj, the show is being produced by Bhuvam’s production house, BB Ki Vines. “It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share,” Bhuvan shares.

“It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable.”

