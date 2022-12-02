It's a double dose of laughter with Ranveer's dual role in 'Cirkus' trailer

By Agencies

MUMBAI: With on-point one-liners and top-notch acting skills, the trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' doubles up on being the complete package and promises to be a laugh riot. The makers of the film on Friday launched the trailer, which gave a glimpse into the hilariously confusing world of 'Cirkus'.

The three minutes long trailer begins with Ranveer, who is known as an electric man and works in a circus. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

The 'Cirkus' world is set in the 1960s. While Ranveer has two love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline already, he is joined by actor-wife Deepika Padukone for an electrifying song 'Current laga re' in the trailer. Rohit gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the Golmaal franchise.

One line that can leave people in splits is: "Log Bade hoker actor bante hai, inspector bante hai, contractor bante hai... tu generator ban gaya."

While some liked the trailer, there's a section of social media users who found it average.

"Average but what a surprise cameo by Deepika," a social media user commented.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh releases motion poster for upcoming movie 'Cirkus'

"Dialogues are not that funny," another one wrote.

On the other hand, there're users who really liked the trailer.

"Waaah. Awesome," a netizen commented.

"Maza agaya," another one wrote.

ALSO READ | Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' books Christmas 2022 release

The film is set to release in December.

MUMBAI: With on-point one-liners and top-notch acting skills, the trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' doubles up on being the complete package and promises to be a laugh riot. The makers of the film on Friday launched the trailer, which gave a glimpse into the hilariously confusing world of 'Cirkus'. The three minutes long trailer begins with Ranveer, who is known as an electric man and works in a circus. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. The 'Cirkus' world is set in the 1960s. While Ranveer has two love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline already, he is joined by actor-wife Deepika Padukone for an electrifying song 'Current laga re' in the trailer. Rohit gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the Golmaal franchise. One line that can leave people in splits is: "Log Bade hoker actor bante hai, inspector bante hai, contractor bante hai... tu generator ban gaya." While some liked the trailer, there's a section of social media users who found it average. "Average but what a surprise cameo by Deepika," a social media user commented. ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh releases motion poster for upcoming movie 'Cirkus' "Dialogues are not that funny," another one wrote. On the other hand, there're users who really liked the trailer. "Waaah. Awesome," a netizen commented. "Maza agaya," another one wrote. ALSO READ | Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' books Christmas 2022 release The film is set to release in December.