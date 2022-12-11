Anushka Sharma's quirkiest wishes for Virat Kohli on 5th wedding anniversary

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, sent warm wishes to her husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a string of quirky pictures which she captioned, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1- some random fellow. Pic 2- me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 3- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 4- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky). Pic 5- You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour. Pic 6- Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Anushka Sharma @ Instagram

In the second picture, Anushka dropped a morphed poster of her horror film 'Pari' with Virat's face on a ghost standing behind her. In one of the pictures, the Indian cricketer could be seen sleeping with her daughter Vamika behind him.

Soon after the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Virat commented, "You definitely have the best photos of me."

Actor Kiara Advani dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Talking about her work front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.

