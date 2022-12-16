'No matter what the world does, all positive people are alive': SRK amid 'Pathaan' song row

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that whatever happens surrounding people like him, they will stay positive. "No matter what, people like us will stay positive," he said. The comments came in the midst of a row created by right-wing outfits over a song in his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Khan said cinema brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood.

"We haven't been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are ALIVE. Hamare jaise positive log zinda hai," he added.

"Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind," Khan, the guest of honour at KIFF, said.

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive," he said.

The superstar also described cinema as a vehicle "for people of different colours, castes and religions to better understand each other".

At KIFF, actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, usually known to refrain from commenting on political issues on public platforms, described the current brand of period films as "couched in fictionalised jingoism". The actor also pointed out, with Shah Rukh Khan on stage along with him, said that "Even now - and I'm sure my colleagues on stage would agree - questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression."

Protests have been staged in various parts of the country objecting to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in a song titled 'Besharam Rang' in the yet-to-be-released 'Pathaan'. RSS affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also objected to the title of the song.

Delhi-headquartered All India Muslim Tewhar Committee has demanded a ban on the movie unless the title of the film is changed and objectionable scenes are removed. "Naming such a film as Pathaan amounts to insulting sentiments of the Pathaan clan," said Peerzada Khurram Miyan Chishti, Bhopal-based head of the outfit.

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)

