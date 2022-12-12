By Online Desk

Finally, after much anticipation, and lots and lots of hype, the makers of 'Pathaan' have dropped a sneak peek of the song 'Besharam Rang'. And it looks every bit as glamorous as they promised us.

'Besharam Rang' which has vocals from the wonderful Shilpa Rao features the lead pair --- Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone --- romancing each other in Mallorca (Spain). The song's stylisation and aesthetics are a throwback to Hrithik Rosan-Katrina Kaif's 'Meherbaan' from 'Bang Bang', and also Deepika's own ultra-glam beachwear look in Abbas-Mustan's 'Race 2'. The song also has an unmistakable 'Ghungroo' vibe from 'War'.

'Bang Bang' and 'War' were both directed by 'Pathaan''s director Siddharth Anand, so, no surprises there!

Interestingly, Shahrukh has tweeted in Tamil and Telugu to let audiences know that the song will be releasing in both these languages, too. A marketing move that makes sense considering how everyone is trying to woo 'South' audiences these days.

Deepika and Shah Rukh play spies in 'Pathaan'.

The film also stars John Abraham as the antagonist.

Director Siddharth Anand has spoken about how he wanted to present Deepika in her most glam avatar ever. "For Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen," he said.

However, nobody prepared us for SRK's look at all!

The man belies his 57 years with his six-pack abs, clearly showing that like wine, he gets finer with time. Also, that man bun!

'Pathaan' is scheduled to be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

SRK and Deepika last worked together in 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express', and 'Happy New Year'.

