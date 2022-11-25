Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has Tom Cruise connection

By Express News Service

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has a connection with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Emmy award-nominated Casey O’Neill is the action director behind Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in films like Jack Reacher, the Mission Impossible series and Top Gun: Maverick. He has also worked with Marvel Studios and Steven Spielberg. Casey has been roped in to choreograph the action stunts in Pathaan.

Talking about the association, director Siddharth Anand shares, “When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision. Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side.”

About Casey, Siddharth adds, “He brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge-of-the-seat action for Pathaan that could match what he’s done back home in Hollywood. What Casey has created in Pathaan, is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren’t going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on 25 Jan.”

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

