Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmfare OTT Awards 2022: Abhishek Bachchan bags Best Actor award for 'Dasvi'

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam and received a positive response from the audience.

Published: 22nd December 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dasvi

Actor Abhishek Bachchan in 'Dasvi' (Photo | YouTube)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday received the Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male award for his performance in the drama film 'Dasvi' at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam and received a positive response from the audience.

'Dasvi' also bagged the Best Film, Web Original award.

In the film, Abhishek portrayed the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an 'aathvi pass' chief minister who is put behind bars for his involvement in a scam.

Nimrat played Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who takes over as chief minister while he is in jail. Yami held her own and drew praise in the role of IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' was released on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was recently seen in the psychological thriller web series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' Season 2, alongside Siyami Kher and Amit Sadh, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Dasvi Filmfare OTT Awards 2022
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp