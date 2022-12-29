Police question actor Sheezan Khan in co-star Tunisha Sharma's death case

Home Entertainment Hindi

The police have so far recorded statements of a number of people, including Sharma's mother, uncle, other relatives, crew on the set and co-actors.

Published: 29th December 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:37 PM

Late actor Tunisha Sharma.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police on Thursday said actor Sheezan Khan was being questioned to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of a television show in Maharashtra's Palghar district where his co-star Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide last week.

A police official said that Khan, 27, had allegedly deleted his WhatsApp chats with an unidentified woman following Sharma's suicide and attempts to retrieve the records were on.

He also said that a note purportedly written by Sharma, 21, has been recovered from the TV show set, which read, "He is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohoo."

The official from Valiv police station in Palghar said, "Though Khan had ended his relationship with Sharma, they were on good terms with each other and used to speak regularly." Sharma, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday near Vasai in Palghar.

Khan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide.

He is currently in police custody.

Sharma's mother has alleged that Khan cheated and "used" her daughter.

On the day of the incident, Khan and Sharma met during the lunch break of shooting.

After speaking to Sharma for 15 minutes, Khan left for his shoot, the official said.

After sometime, Sharma was found hanging in the washroom, said.

"Khan is being questioned about what exactly happened during the chat with Tunisha Sharma on the set," the official said.

So far, Khan has not revealed what transpired between them, he said.

The police have so far recorded statements of a number of people, including Sharma's mother, uncle, other relatives, crew on the set and co-actors, the official said.

Police also called Khan's sister for an enquiry on Thursday, but she was yet to appear before the investigation officer, he said.

The police were also questioning another woman who was in contact with Khan, the official said.

They were also examining the WhatsApp chats which took place between Khan and Sharma, he added.

Sharma had also featured in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

