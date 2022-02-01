Aakansha Singh to play politician’s wife in webseries titled 'Rangbaaz'
Aakansha Singh will be seen playing the character of Hena Shahab, the wife of don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in the upcoming web series Rangbaaz.
Published: 01st February 2022 07:39 AM | Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:39 AM | A+A A-
Aakansha Singh will be seen playing the character of Hena Shahab, the wife of don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in the upcoming web series Rangbaaz.
It is said to be a role very different from anything that Aakanksha has done before. She is reportedly doing extensive research for the part by reading about Hena, besides watching videos and interviews of her.
ALSO READ | First look of webseries titled 'Akash Vaani' out