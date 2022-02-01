Aakansha Singh to play politician’s wife in webseries titled 'Rangbaaz'

By Express News Service

Aakansha Singh will be seen playing the character of Hena Shahab, the wife of don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in the upcoming web series Rangbaaz.

It is said to be a role very different from anything that Aakanksha has done before. She is reportedly doing extensive research for the part by reading about Hena, besides watching videos and interviews of her.

