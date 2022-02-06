STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt lights up Kamathipura in new Gangubai Kathiawadi  trailer

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 4 and Alia Bhatt is stunning in it. Leave aside a racist joke or two, the trailer captures the essence of the film.

Published: 06th February 2022 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 4 and Alia Bhatt is stunning in it. Leave aside a racist joke or two, the trailer captures the essence of the film. Gangubai starts off as a sex worker who had to be taught the ropes of working in Kamathipura. She is not a newbie for long, however, as she takes the reins of ruling the house into her own hands. 

Soon enough, the house doesn’t seem to thwart her thirst for power because she does her very best in taking over as the queen of Kamathipura as a whole. Gangubai is feisty, she has a spark and her intelligence helps her carve an impressive path.

The obstacles that she faces come in many forms including the reigning queen of Kamathipura. How Gangubai handles all of this to chart her way into politics will be interesting to watch. 

ALSO READ | I am in talks with Koratala Siva for NTR 30, says Alia Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Jim Sarbh and will see Ajay Devgn make a special appearance. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the story is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is scheduled to release theatrically on February 25.

