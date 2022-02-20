STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana calls Alia a 'bimbo', says 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has 'wrong casting'

The Bollywood actress also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is slated to hit the screens on Friday has wrong casting.

Published: 20th February 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at actress Alia Bhatt by calling her a "bimbo" and filmmaker Karan Johar's 'papa ki pari". The Bollywood actress also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is slated to hit the screens on Friday has wrong casting.

Kangana on Sunday took to her Instagram story, where she in a cryptic post wrote: "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act…"

"Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power." She added in another post that that the 'Bollywood mafia daddy' ruined the work culture in Hindi cinema.

"Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release."

"People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations." 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn.

