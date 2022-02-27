STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

MyCinema Global Film Festival announces winners, 'Udvega (The Anguish)' wins top honours 

"Udvega (The Anguish)", a Hindi short film directed by Suman Kumar, won the honours in the Best Short Film MyShorts, Best Direction and Best Screenplay categories.

Published: 27th February 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

myCinemaHall.

myCinemaHall. (Photo: festival.mycinemahall.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MyCinema Global Film Festival, an online film gala screened on myCinemaHall app, has unveiled its winners' list with the short film "Udvega (The Anguish)" emerging as the top winner.

"Udvega (The Anguish)", a Hindi short film directed by Suman Kumar, won the honours in the Best Short Film MyShorts, Best Direction and Best Screenplay categories.

Vithal Kale also received the award for the Best Actor (Male) for his performance in "Udvega (The Anguish)".

Distinguished filmmaker Atanu Ghosh described Kumar's film as "an insightful portrayal of the psychological problems & inner conflict of the protagonist & he will look forward to watching more interesting films from Suman Kumar in future".

Like the festival, which runs through February 5 to March 6 on myCinemaHall app, the winners were also announced in a virtual online event on Saturday.

There were three competitive segments that filmmakers participated in MyStory (feature film), MyShorts (short films) & MyFrames (documentaries & experimental films).

"The First Teacher" from Sri Lanka was named the Best Film in MyStory category. According to Ghosh, the feature film is "a moving portrayal of an orphan girl living in a remote hilly area".

ALSO READ: Himanee Bhatia’s short film Roommates to hit MX Player

"Maganer Gaan" was awarded as the Best Film in the MyFrames category. Arghyakamal Mitra, one of the finest film editors in the country, said it was "a very well researched work".

Marie Wadoux won the Best Actor (Female) Award for her French film "The Ultimate Act".

According to the festival organisers, MyCinema Global Film Festival is organised to celebrate the world of cinema and to encourage new-age filmmakers to tell their stories in ways hitherto unexplored.

Filmmakers from 10 countries and films in 11 languages took part in the gala.

Sixty-five selected films are being screened online on the platform.

Sohag Sen, an eminent film and theatre personality, expressed her gratitude to myCinemaHall for encouraging good films.

The festival also included panel discussions among filmmakers from different countries sharing cross-cultural observations of the filmmakers.

Recordings of the same are also available on the platform till March 6. myCinemaHall provides a platform to independent filmmakers to exhibit their work.

With 32 feature films and 385 short film releases, it celebrated a successful first year, the organisers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
myCinemaHall Udvega (The Anguish) Short film Hindi short film
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp