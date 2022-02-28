STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidyut Jammwal to host Discovery's latest original 'India's Ultimate Warrior' 

Published: 28th February 2022 12:08 PM

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to debut as a host with Discovery's reality show exploring martial arts and combat skills titled "India's Ultimate Warrior".

According to a note shared by the makers, the series will premiere on March 4 on discovery+ streamer and March 14 on Discovery Channel.

Jammwal, known for headlining action films like the "Commando" series and "Khuda Haafiz", will be seen commanding the "fight camp" and helping the contenders battle it out through the course of their journey on the show.

The actor, along with four mentors -- experts in the range of combat forms -- will find the "ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance and discipline".

Jammwal, who is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, said it's about time that "reality shows become real".

"The job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field, someone who experiences everything with their mind, body and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best.

The person who got the best out of themselves is India's Ultimate Warrior," the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

