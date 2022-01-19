STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao announces collaboration with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK 

The star shared the news about his new work with Nidimoru and DK, best known for creating the Amazon series "The Family Man" as well as directing films such as "Shor in the City" and "Go Goa Gone".

Published: 19th January 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday announced that he is teaming up with director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for an upcoming project.

The "White Tiger" star shared the news in a post on Instagram alongside a photo with Nidimoru and DK, best known for creating the Amazon series "The Family Man" as well as directing films such as "Shor in the City" and "Go Goa Gone".

"Exciting beginnings. I'm so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can't wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more, Rao captioned the post.

According to media reports, the yet-untitled project is a Netflix series which will also feature actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The streaming service, however, is yet to confirm the project.

This will be Rao's second outing with Nidimoru and DK post the 2018 sleeper hit “Stree”, which the filmmaker duo had produced.

Rao has a string of films in the pipeline including "Badhaai Do" with Bhumi Pednekar, Netflix's "Monica and O My Darling", Anubhav Sinha-directed "Bheed" and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie "Hit".

He is also set to star in a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

ALSO READ | Rajkummar Rao to play visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in a biopic

Nidimoru and DK most recently worked with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on a web series, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Kumar Rao Raj Nidimoru Krishna DK Talent duo
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp