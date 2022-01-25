STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's boring to wake up everyday with same look: Arjun Rampal on experimenting with style

Published: 25th January 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (Photo | Arjun Rampal Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With his sartorial choices and hairstyles, actor Arjun Rampal has always managed to turn heads.

His ponytail look in 'Rock On', 'Om Shanti Om' and rugged avatar in 'Roy' are proof of the fact that the 49-year-old doesn't follow trends, he quite literally makes them.

Now his fans are eagerly waiting for 'Dhaakad' movie, in which he will be seen sporting platinum blonde hair. The pictures of the hairdo went viral a few months ago and even set a trend.

Talking about his style quotient, Arjun told ANI, "Life is all about experiments. I never hesitate to try my hand at different things. It's boring to wake up everyday with same look. Changes are good. Changes add spark and a sense of refreshment to life. I actually did not expect that people will shower me with such immense love for my platinum blonde hair."

"Many guys even sent me pictures of them actually visiting salons and changing their hair colour to platinum blonde... I don't know if I should be saying sorry to them but ya it's fun," he laughed.

While Arjun is not shy of experimenting, he chooses to give priority to "comfort" whenever he dresses up.

"I feel style should come organically to everyone. For me, comfort matters the most. I like to wear plain jeans, a pair of nice shoes and a polo T-shirt. Whatever makes me feel comfortable I buy that. Also, now I try to include an aspect of sustainable fashion in my life," Arjun, who was recently roped in as the India brand ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn., said. 

