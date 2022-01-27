STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huma Qureshi to star in ZEE5 psychological thriller series 'Mithya' 

"Mithya" is an original adaptation of the 2019 British series "Cheat", which was headlined by Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor.

Published: 27th January 2022

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani are set to star in a new ZEE5 series "Mithya", which will be directed by filmmaker Rohan Sippy, the streamer announced on Thursday.

"Mithya" marks the screen debut of Avantika, daughter of actor Bhagyashree.

Set in Darjeeling, the series navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Qureshi, and her student Rhea (Avantika).

"What sparks off as a classroom conflict, soon spirals out of control, triggering an adverse psychological combat between the two women leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations," the official logline read.

The six-part series, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, will also feature Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, dubbed "Mithya" as an "exciting psychological thriller".

"We are enticed to watch the reaction towards this edge-of-the-seat thriller with two strong women in the lead.

With an aim to expand content offerings across genres; we endeavour to be a platform of choice, with a catalogue that satiates the demand of India and Bharat alike," Kalra said in a statement.

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals at ZEE5, said "Mithya" is a "fascinating story with complex characters".

"The setting and the narrative take you on a twisted ride that we hope our viewers will enjoy.

This psychological thriller navigates through the skewed relationship between a Hindi literature professor and her seemingly nefarious student.

Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani are spectacular as this professor and student," Pandey said.

This will be ZEE5's second series in partnership with Applause Entertainment after the Naseeruddin Shah-starrer "Kaun Banegi Shikharwati".

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said the series will leave the audiences "startled and surprised".

"'Mithya' also marks the debut of the talented Avantika Dassani alongside the powerhouse of talent, Huma Qureshi.

It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Goldie Behl's Rose Audio Visuals and director Rohan Sippy, with both of whom we have had some very successful collaborations earlier," he added.

Sippy said the show delves into the human mind and hoped it would leave the audience "rattled, shaken and excited".

"It has been a pleasure to work with a dear friend Goldie Behl and Rose, and collaborate with a great team of talented actors, writers, technicians and of course to work once again with the trailblazing Applause Entertainment," the filmmaker said.

