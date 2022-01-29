STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian film association forms separate division of casting directors to prevent cases of molestation 

The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on Saturday said they have joined hands with leading casting directors to prevent cases of molestation in the film industry.

Published: 29th January 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 02:09 PM

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit( Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on Saturday said they have joined hands with leading casting directors to prevent cases of molestation in the film industry. In a letter, sent to three major producers' organisations, the IFTDA stated that it has come up with an "innovative plan" to prevent "rampant cases of women molestation".

The letter, which has been sent to the Producers Guild of India, the Indian Film and TV Producers Council and the Western India Film Producers Association, has been issued by IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit. "We wish to inform you that seeing the rampant cases of women molestation giving a bad name to the film industry, an innovative plan was envisaged by us to nip the evil in the bud."

"The most well-known eminent Casting Directors got together under the umbrella of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association IFTDA, with the solemn and poignant pledge to eradicate this evil," the letter read. The IFTDA further informed that their executive committee has formed a separate division of casting directors.

"This move was spearheaded by most reputed casting directors Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, Vicky Sidana, Shruti Mahajan and Shaarika," it said. "It is our humble request to you to take on board only IFTDA Casting Director members for assurance of safety to women working in different crafts of filmmaking," the letter said.

IFTDA also requested casting directors to become bonafide members of their association to jointly fight for the honour of women. "Our staff will give utmost cooperation to your member Producers. Be a part of our movement for the safety of all genders," it said.

TAGS
Indian film industry Molestation IFTDA casting director safety
