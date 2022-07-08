STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hrithik Roshan turns photographer for girlfriend Saba Azad in Paris

Hrithik clicked a candid portrait of Saba, who shared the picture on her Instagram.

Published: 08th July 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

hrithik-saba

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan channelled his inner photographer to capture a beautiful picture of his girlfriend Saba Azad.

The couple, who reportedly made their relationship official earlier this year, are currently enjoying their holiday in the city of love -- Paris.

Hrithik, who is fondly called as the Greek God of Bollywood courtesy his sharp looks, clicked a candid portrait of Saba, who shared the picture on her Instagram.

The photograph shows her sitting in an an outdoor restaurant. A cup of coffee is seen in front of her while she looked away from the camera.

Alongside the picture she wrote: "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan."

She gave the location to be Paris, France.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022, and also stars Radhika Apte.

