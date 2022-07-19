Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu unleash laugh riot in third episode of 'Koffee With Karan'

Published: 19th July 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to grace the upcoming episode of the seventh season of popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan', the two are expected to unleash a laugh riot on the show given Akshay's quick wit and Samantha's sense of humour.

The third episode's teaser hints at a lively potboiler of glamour, secrets and witty one-liners delivered by the two celebrated guests. Akshay Kumar makes his entry in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show's debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms. The episode marks his third appearance on the show.

Touching upon the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slapgate, show host Karan Johar candidly asked the Khiladi of Bollywood, "What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?" To this, the show veteran pragmatically replies, "I would pay for his funeral," he says while suggesting that no one gets to mess with his wife Twinkle Khanna.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who makes her debut on the show, the host cleverly weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, "If you had to host your best friend's bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunks would you hire to dance?" To this, the leading lady in a heartbeat said, "Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh."

The new episode of 'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at 7 p.m.

