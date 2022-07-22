68th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

NEW DELHI: Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.
The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for "Soorarai Pottru".
The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress prize.
'Ayyapanum Koshiyum' star Biju Menon won the award for the best supporting actor for the film.
Composer GV Prakash Kumar won the National Film Award for best music direction for his work in "Soorarai Pottru"
The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for "A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum".
The 10-member jury was headed Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah.
The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.
Here is the full list of awardees:
Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh (Special mention: Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh)
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai (Special mention: MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam by Anoop Ramakrishnan, Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo)
Feature Films
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Direction: KR Sachidanandan (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior
Best Debut Film of a Director: Madonne Ashwin (Mandela)
Best Actor: Suriya (Soorarai Pottru - Tamil) and Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji - Hindi)
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru - Tamil)
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum - Malayalam)
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmipriya Chandramouli (Sivaranjiniyum Sila Pengalum - Tamil)
Best Music Direction (Songs): Thaman S (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - Telugu)
Best Background Score: GV Prakash (Soorarai Pottru - Tamil)
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanjiyamma (Ayyappanum Koshiyum - Malayalam)
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande (Mi Vasantrao - Marathi)
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)
Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi (Tale of a Paithani)
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Assamese Film: Bridge
Best Action Direction: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju (Natyam)
Special Jury Award: Aimee Baruah (Semkhor), Kavya Prakash (Vaanku), Siddharth Menon (June), Kishore Kadam (Godakaath, Avwanchhit), Varun Buddhadev (Toolsidas Junior)
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Saina)
Best Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu (Natyam)
Best Costumes: Nachiket Barve, Mahesh Sherla (Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior)
Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi (Kappela)
Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad (Sivaranjiniyum Sila Pengalum)
Best Audiography: Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only): Jobin Jayan (Dollu)
Best Audiography: Sound Designer: Anmol Bhave (Mi Vasantrao)
Best Audiography: Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar (Malik)
Best Screenplay (Original): Shalini Usha Nair, Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru)
Best Screenplay (Dialogues): Madonne Ashwin (Mandela)
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu, Bengali)
Best Children's Film: Sumi (Marathi)
Best Film on Environment: Taledanda - Beheading a Life, (Kannada)
Best Film on Social Issues: Funeral (Marathi)
Best Film on National Integration:
Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi (Tak-Tak), Akanksha Pingle (Sumi), Divyesh Indulkar (Sumi)
Non-Feature Films
Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana (Dangi)
Best Voice-over/ Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rains - Monsoons of Kerala (English)
Best Music Direction: Vishal Bharadwau for 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar (Hindi)
Best Editing: Anadi Athaley for Borderlands (Bengali, Nepali, Manipuri, Hindi and Punjabi)
Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore for Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani)
Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Malayalam)
Best Direction: RV Ramani for Oh That's Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan -- Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi and Producer: Studio Filmy Monks
Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinthu (Karbi) -- Producer and director: Khanjan Kishore Nath
Special Jury Award: Admitted (Hindi and English)-- Director: Ojaswee Sharma
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh (Punjabi) - Director: Dr Paramjeet Singh Kattu and Producer: Akal Productions
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the ball (English and Hindi) - Director: Mukesh Sharma and Producer: Film Division
Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam) - Director and Producer: Nandan
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (English)
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges (English)
Best Science and Technology Film: On the Bricks and Season 2 - Bats (English)
Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta Dr PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)
Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal Ke Bol (Hindi)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)
