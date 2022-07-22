Home Entertainment Malayalam

National Film Awards: Kerala's tribal folk singer Nanjiyamma elated on win

Nanjiyamma was married off at the age of 15. In her early sixties now, Nanjiamma is active and animated and pursues her passion enthusiastically-- folk songs.

Published: 22nd July 2022 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tribal folk singer Nanjiyamma.

Tribal folk singer Nanjiyamma.

By Gladwin Emmanuel
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Kalakkatha sandana maram vegu vega poothirikka, poo parikkan pokilamo vimanathe paakkilamo… (A rough translation: Shall we go and pluck flowers from the sandalwood tree that has bloomed in the east...). 

Tribal folk singer from Attappadi in Palakad district of Kerala, Nanjiyamma, has won the national award for the song she wrote and sang for the film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020), directed by late KR Sachidanandan. The movie bagged several awards when the national film awards were declared on Friday.

When Nanjiyamma sang the ‘Kalakkatha’ song, she helped her tribal village bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu regain its lost musical identity.

The singer was married off at the age of 15. Her husband Nanjiyappan always encouraged her to make use of her talents.

In her early sixties now, the animated Nanjiamma enthusiastically pursues her passion of singing folk songs.

ALSO READ | 68th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

She might be popular now, but she continues to take her cattle for grazing everyday and leads an unassuming life. 

After her win on Friday, she sounded buoyant.

"My son told me about the national award declaration. We all watched the award announcement on TV", she exclaimed during a telephonic conversation with TNIE.

"In our country, let all the people achieve success in life," Nanjiamma was overheard telling her son when she was informed that Attappadi is now hogging the limelight at the national level.

Nanjiyamma, along with another tribal artist S Pazhaniswami, 42, who also acted in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, actively participate in folk music programmes organised in and around Attappadi village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nanjiyamma National Award Ayyappanum Koshiyum Attappadi KR Sachidanandan 68th National Film Awards Nanchamma
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp