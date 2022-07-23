Home Entertainment Malayalam

Late director Sachy remembered as 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' bags three National awards

Popular scriptwriter-director Sachidanandan K R had passed away on June 18, 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Published: 23rd July 2022

Sachy with Biju Menon and Prithviraj on the sets of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Malayalam cinema industry bagged 13 awards in the 68th National Film Awards, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and members across the film fraternity fondly remembered director late Sachidanandan K R, whose movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' won three awards this time.

The late filmmaker Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, was posthumously named Best Director for "Ayyappanum Koshiyum", which also won Best Supporting Actor for Biju Menon, Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) and Best Playback Female Singer for Nanchamma.

"Congratulations to all artists who have won awards at the 68th #NationalFilmAwards. Malayalam cinema has again proved its mettle by bagging many prestigious awards including the best director and female actor. Hope this will inspire them to conquer new greater heights," Vijayan tweeted.

Remembering Sachy, Vijayan said he bagged the award posthumously.

"This award shows that his demise was a big loss to the Malayalam industry," Vijayan said.

The popular scriptwriter-director, passed away on June 18, 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Nanchamma, who hails from a tribal community in Kerala, rose to fame after singing for "Ayyappanum Koshiyum." The film's title song "Kalakkatha" was written by herself in Irula language.

"Sachy sir showed me the world but he left us. I will receive the award for him," an emotional Nanchamma told media.

Menon, who played the title role Ayyappan in the movie, dedicated the award to Sachy.

"I am really happy. This award is so close to me and I dedicate it to Sachy and my parents," Menon said.

Menon had won the state award for the same role.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played another title role, Koshy in the movie said he was proud of Sachy.

"Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy. I don't know what to say man. Wherever you are. I hope you're happy - coz I'm proud of you and will be forever!" Sukumaran tweeted.

Actor Mohanlal congratulated all the winners.

"Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, Ajay Devgan and Aparna Balamurali, and Biju Menon and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award," Mohanlal tweeted.

Reacting to the award, Aparna Balamurali thanked everyone and said her movie 'Soorarai Pottru' was the result of teamwork.

"Thank you everyone so much. The whole movie, is the result of teamwork and effort and the captain of the ship was Sudha ma'am. It was her leadership which made all this possible," Balamurali said.

