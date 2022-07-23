Nag Ashvin's 'Project K' starring Prabhas, Deepika in its final leg

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Fans of pan-Indian actor Prabhas are in for a good time as the shooting of 'Project K' moves at a fast clip. The superstar has just wrapped up another schedule of his upcoming movie, 'Project K' in Hyderabad.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Prabhas has now completed one more schedule of Project K, in Hyderabad. The schedule was about a week-long, which was wrapped up on 21st July, shot at Ramoji Film City."

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The source adds, "This schedule majorly consisted of solo scenes of Prabhas, and a couple of scenes with Deepika also. With this schedule, Prabhas has wrapped up major chunk of the much-awaited film."

Apart from 'Project K', the 'Bahubali' star has four other pan-Indian films under his belt. These include 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Hassan and 'Adipurush' with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

