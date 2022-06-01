STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer KK dies after performing at live concert in Kolkata

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas said.

He said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city-based college.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of Krishnakumar Kunnath.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Kollywood music composer Harris Jayaraj on Twitter paid tribute to the singer.

"My “Uyirin Uyire” passed away. RIP Singer KK. What a shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song “Konji Konji”. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends," he wrote.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', among many others.

(With Inputs From IANS and Online Desk)

