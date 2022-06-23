STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaani Kapoor calls Ranbir Kapoor 'special actor' and her 'personal favourite'

Published: 23rd June 2022 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Vaani Kapoor (Photo | Vaani Kapoor @ Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen playing a performer in the upcoming film 'Shamshera', has praised her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, whom she called a special actor and her personal favourite.

Vaani says: "I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in 'Shamshera' too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative.

"I'm thankful to Karan Malhotra for seeing me in this role. He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life."

The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22. Directed by Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame, the film marks Ranbir's return to the cinemas after four years since the release of 'Sanju'.

ALSO READ | WATCH Shamshera teaser: Ranbir Kapoor makes revolutionary comeback opposite Sanjay Dutt

About her character, Vaani reveals, "Sona has strong willpower, she's confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She's definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I'm amazedly teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor - a powerhouse of talent. He's truly a very special actor and my personal favourite."

'Shamshera' revolves around the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

Comments

