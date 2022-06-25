STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous release 'YSL' out; song on Punjab water issue and more

The song's title refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

Published: 25th June 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:02 PM

Sidhu's posthumously released track has amassed over 23 million views within a day.(Photo | Twitter, @iSidhuMooseWala)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Almost a month after Sidhu Moosewala's death, the singer's track "SYL" has been released on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

Written and composed by Sidhu before he was shot dead in May, the new song was released by music producer MXRCI on Friday.

Since its debut, the song has amassed over 23 million views on the Google-owned video streaming platform and received 3.1 million likes.

The song's title refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

Photos of several militants are featured in the music video, including Balwinder Singh Jatana who was said to be a member of the pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa and was accused of murdering Chief engineer M.L Sikri and Superintendent engineer A.S Aulakh at the SYL office in Chandigarh on July 23, 1990.

Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of its share of the Ravi-Beas rivers water while Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district last month.

Moosewala enjoyed a huge following in India with songs like "So High", "Same Beef", "The Last Ride" and "Just Listen".

Recently his song "295" made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

The track was listed at the 154 spot last Friday, while its viewership number on YouTube has gone past the 200 million mark.

His murder had shocked the Indian film and music community with scores of artistes paying tribute to Moosewala on social media.

From the global music community, Canadian rapper Drake had condoled Moosewala's death.

(With online desk inputs)

