My baby is going to have a baby!: Mahesh Bhatt on Alia's pregnancy announcement

'And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather,' the filmmaker said.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt couldn't hide his joy over the announcement by his daughter Alia Bhatt of the impending arrival of a grandchild.

After Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, Mahesh Bhatt expressed his happiness at becoming a grandfather and spoke about how he is preparing for the role of a grandfather as life turns a new leaf.

Bhatt told 'ETimes': "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our 'tribe' increase."

He added that the role of a grandfather will be the most important one for him till date and he can't just wait for his "grand debut".

"And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut," the filmmaker further said.

