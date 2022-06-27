'Our baby... coming soon': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The news comes months after Bhatt (29) and Kapoor (39) tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony here on April 14, 2022.

Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news. In the picture, the 'Dear Zindagi' actor can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon.

"Our baby coming soon," the "Gangubai Kathiawadi" star captioned the photo followed by a heart and sparks emoji.

Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple's little cub is on its way.

Soon after Alia shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes and reactions, as fans weren't expecting this news from the couple so soon. Many big Bollywood celebrities also poured wishes to them.

"Oh my my Congratulationsssss" Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post. Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion".

Karan Johar commented, "Heart is bursting", followed by three heart emoticons.

Alia's older sister Shaheen shared a picture of the couple with the caption: "Mom and Dad".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple is also set to share screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva", scheduled to be released on September 9.

Alia and Ranbir in "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva".

Last month, Bhatt flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, "Heart of Stone". Her upcoming films also include "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and "Darlings", which marks her debut as a producer.

The 'Rockstar' actor, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.

At a press conference for his upcoming film "Shamshera" last week, Kapoor said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt. "It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life. My life with Alia is the best," he had said.

(With online desk inputs)