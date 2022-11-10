Home Entertainment Hindi

Stand-up comic Vir Das' show cancelled in Bengaluru after Hindu outfits protest

According to the information available, the show was scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram.

Comedian Vir Das

By PTI

BENGALURU: Stand-up comedian Vir Das' show scheduled to be held here on Thursday was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations.

The fringe outfits protested against the show, alleging that it will hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

The organiser of the event YOSN Innovation said in a statement that the event has been cancelled.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022, at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall," YOSN Innovation said in its letter to the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall authorities.

Welcoming the cancellation of the show, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the comedian has insulted India, its women and the Hindu religion.

"We had lodged a complaint with the Vyalikawal police station against the show. Because of agitation by the Hindu organisations, the show has been cancelled. Wherever such people insult Hinduism in the name of comedy should be boycotted," Gowda said in a statement.

His monologue "I come from two Indias' stirred quite a row in the country a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming India."

