Karan Johar shares new release date for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Published: 13th November 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be making his directorial comeback with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', has shared that the upcoming film will now release on April 28, 2023, instead of February 10, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a note about the film that read, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

"It's that time again- to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and Entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023."

In the social media post's caption, the filmmaker wrote, "Ab intezaar khatam! We're bringing some dhamakedaar family entertainment mixed with a whole lot of pyaar for you and your parivaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing on 28th April, 2023 in cinemas near you!"

Prior to sharing the release date for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Karan had posted a poem on his Instagram Stories.

Image

"7 years ke baad, ishq hoga aabaad, Pritam ka sur aur sangeet, Amitabh Bhattacharya matching every beat! Alia hogi film mein guys wah!!! Isn't that a surprise?! Machayega dhoom sada Ranveer... what a pair, what a tasveer! Jaya ji in an undekha avatar, Shabana ji se ho jaayega pyaar! Dharam ji ka swag is intact hum aa rahe hai, that is a fact! To kijiye intezaar shaam ka, mere dil se nikle paigaam ka! for every age... buzurg to jawaani... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," it read.

The upcoming romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

