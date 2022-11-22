First look of 'Shehzada', remake of 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo', released on Kartik Aaryan's birthday

Home Entertainment Hindi

The comedy-action drama musical also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in 'Shehzada'. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, the makers of his upcoming theatrical release 'Shehzada' released the film's first look.

The special video, which is just under a minute in length, features bright colours, soft imagery, and Kartik in the action-hero avatar beating the goons and sending them flying like a true blue Bollywood star.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Commenting on the occasion, Producer Aman Gill said: "Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing for his birthday to celebrate 'Shehzada''s birthday with the first look of our film."

Kartik has had quite the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who has produced both 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Shehzada', said: "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans."

'Shehzada' features music by Pritam.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 10, 2023.

