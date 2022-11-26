Home Entertainment Hindi

'Na Boond' from crime thriller 'Maarrich' is all about loving and losing

Published: 26th November 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Maarrich, Tushaar kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor in crime thriller movie 'Maarrich' (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The track 'Na Boond' from the Tusshar Kapoor-starrer crime thriller movie 'Maarrich' hit the airwaves on Saturday. The song depicts the pain and sorrow of loving and losing.

The song not only comes as a soothing experience for a listener but also evokes various emotions. The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra.

Talking about the song, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, who plays a cop in the movie, said, "It's a beautiful track. The emotional value of the song runs high. Vishal Mishra's outstanding composition and music with Kaushal Ji's lyrics have added a layer of supremacy to the song. It will most certainly leave an impact on the listeners."

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kaushal Kishore.

Composer Vishal Mishra said, "We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways, hope the audience likes it as much as we loved creating it."

Presented by Tusshar Entertainment House in association with NH Studios, the film will debut in theatres on December 9.

