Home Entertainment Hindi

Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes: A Sreekar Prasad

He was speaking at a Masterclass on the topic 'To Cut or Not to Cut' held on Friday at the International Film Festival of India, underway in Goa.

Published: 26th November 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

A Sreekar Prasad

Renowned film editor A Sreekar Prasad

By IANS

PANAJI: If the climax is not good then the film seems incomplete. Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes, one at the interval and another one at the end, renowned film editor A. Sreekar Prasad said here.

He was speaking at a Masterclass on the topic 'To Cut or Not to Cut' held on Friday at the International Film Festival of India, underway in Goa.

"Climax is the culmination of the story and plays a great part. If the climax is not good then the whole film is incomplete. Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes, one at the interval and another one at the end. An interval high is required and sometimes it is so high that the first half is considered better than the second half. The climax is the last scene so that is what audiences take back with them," Sreekar Prasad said.

ALSO READ | Telugu biopic on the legendary freedom fighter 'Khudiram Bose' gets positive response at IFFI Goa 

Prasad, while elaborating on editing styles for OTT, said it depends on whether it is a film or a series. "Series has a difference in its writing style. The pattern of writing is in a way that every episode is a cliffhanger and we need to be ready with several intervals or climaxes.," he said.

He said that filmmakers need to know the audiences well and especially young filmmakers. "Knowing the target audience well helps in ensuring the film's success. In most of the films, the high one gets is at the end when it becomes a success and is liked by the audience," he said.

ALSO READ | IFFI 2022: Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year

Prasad said that every experience leads to another experience. "It teaches you what to do and what not to do. It should be a learning experience every time. It is very easy to give up but it is more challenging to work towards the goal and achieve it," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climax Indian cinema A. Sreekar Prasad IFFI Goa
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp