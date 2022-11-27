'Richa Chadha is more relevant to our country than you': Prakash Raj to Akshay Kumar

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

Actor Prakash Raj has replied to Akshay Kumar’s comment on Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet which received a lot of flak on social media.

Recently, reacting to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the army is 'always ready' for any order to take back parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan and "would give them a befitting reply", Richa had written "Galwan says hi".

The comment was a reference to the 2020 military clash between India and China in the Galwan Valley border. Richa later deleted the tweet amid political and social media backlash. A complaint had also reportedly been filed against the actor with the Delhi Police.

Akshay had later posted a screenshot of the tweet and said, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain.”

Now reacting to Akshay’s tweet, Prakash said that Richa is more “relevant” than him and added that he didn’t “expect this from Akshay.”

“Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar ..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking,” he posted.

Earlier, actors Anupam Kher and Kay Kay Menon had also criticised Richa for the tweet.

Richa had also issued a public apology after deleting the tweet where she wrote, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

Later, the actor also tried to put across her point by sharing a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he talked about peaceful conversations between India and Pakistan.

