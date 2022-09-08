Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin's 'Goldfish' sets world premiere at Busan International Film Fest

Featuring Naval and Koechlin as a mother and daughter duo, 'Goldfish' deals with the themes of memory and identity.

Published: 08th September 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin's drama movie 'Goldfish'

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin's drama movie 'Goldfish'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin's drama movie 'Goldfish' will have its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the film will be screened under the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival, which will run from October 5 to 14.

Featuring Naval and Koechlin as a mother and daughter duo, 'Goldfish' deals with the themes of memory and identity.

"Anamika (Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia.

"Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn't remember her," according to the official plotline.

Naval said when the makers offered her the movie, she felt an instant connection with the story.

"When I first heard the story of the film in three lines, I immediately connected with the film. Something inside me said this is for me, this is what I have been waiting for. Maybe because I saw my mother go through Alzheimer's and dementia," Naval said. 

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 3? Makers clarify

"I am really excited about the selection of the film at BIFF and I am sure the audiences will take the story of Sadhana and Anamika with them in their hearts," the 70-year-old actor said.

Koechlin said she is both excited and humbled about the premiere of  'Goldfish' at the BIFF.

"The film's cast included Indians from all over the world and all these actors had their own accents, which is something we've never seen in a film the diversity of Indian accents and therefore of the people of India," she said.

"So, I am both excited and humbled that 'Goldfish' will premiere at Busan, a festival that has highlighted so many iconic films and hosted amazing talent through the last quarter of a century," she added.

Kripalani said the movie explores the idea of identity through its two women protagonists.

ALSO READ | I don’t like the trend of remakes and biopics: Gulshan Devaiah

"One is unsure of who she is because she lives between two cultures, neither completely her own and the other, stuck in a land not her own, now because of her disease, with her identity ephemeral. It seeks to address the ideas of duty, love and painful history," he added.

Set in London, 'Goldfish' is a UK production.

It is produced by Amit Saxena's Splendid Films (USA) and executive produced by Pooja Chauhan.

"Goldfish" also features actors Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke and Bharti Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goldfish Deepti Naval Kalki Koechlin Busan International Film Festival
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp