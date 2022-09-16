Genelia Deshmukh shares an old ad of hers with Big B

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Genelia Deshmukh went down memory lane and shared one of her old advertisements in which she is seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The pen advertisement takes us back in time and shows Genelia as a student, who is fascinated by Big B and asks for an autograph.

Genelia said: "I stumbled upon this ad and couldn't help sharing it. This was special to me as I was actually a fan of Amitabh Sir and I mean who isn't, right? Anyway working with him was so fun as he is the most natural of actors and makes you feel comfortable at another level altogether."

On the acting front, the actress will next be seen in 'Mister Mummy'. It also stars her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

