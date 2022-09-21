Comedian Raju Srivastava dies after being on ventilator for over a month

By Online Desk

Comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation here, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava.

He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing.

"I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told PTI. Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava.

ALSO READ | Raju Srivastava death: Remembering the 'King of Comedy'

"Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!," he tweeted.

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness on August 25 he was being monitored by doctors. Earlier, Raju's younger brother shared a video message to reveal details about his brother's health.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

ALSO READ | Film personalities pay tribute to Raju Srivastava, says 'You gifted us laughs'

He has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

Comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation here, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing. "I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told PTI. Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava. ALSO READ | Raju Srivastava death: Remembering the 'King of Comedy' "Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!," he tweeted. Raju Srivastava gained consciousness on August 25 he was being monitored by doctors. Earlier, Raju's younger brother shared a video message to reveal details about his brother's health. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. ALSO READ | Film personalities pay tribute to Raju Srivastava, says 'You gifted us laughs' He has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others. (With inputs from agencies)