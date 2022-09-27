Home Entertainment Hindi

We need to re-look at Indian treasure of mythology and folklore, says Hrithik

The basic idea of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal. 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is set to release in theatres on September 30.

Published: 27th September 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', feels that India as a country is culturally very rich and has a treasure of folk tales and mythology that can act as fodder to tell stories on the celluloid.

The basic idea of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal.

Elaborating on the same, Hrithik said, "To take something like this that we have all heard in our childhood and create this entire story of 'Vikram Vedha' and to use it as a device, it's so sharp."

Actor Hrithik Roshan, Director duo Pushkar-Gayatri and actor Saif Ali Khan on the sets of the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'. (Photo | Twitter)

He further mentioned, "We have so many of such stories in our mythology and folklore. I think we need to re-look at this treasure, there's so much fodder in there from a storytelling point of view."

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan lock horns in 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

Director Pushkar of the film's director duo, Pushkar-Gayatri, added, "What intrigues us as directors is that our mythology or folklore majorly have no demarcation about who is wrong or right. As creators, it's refreshing to install the stories that are in the grey zone."

ALSO READ | Hrithik, Saif-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get 100-country release

'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is set to release in theatres on September 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Pushkar Saif Ali Khan
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp