Is Ayan Mukerji going to direct sequel of Hrithik Roshan's 'War'?

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is on board to direct the sequel to Hrithik Roshan-starrer "War", part of Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe, say industry insiders.

Though there is no official announcement, the 39-year-old "Brahmastra" director also hinted as much in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is. More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me. One where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up," Mukerji said.

Conceptualised by YRF boss Aditya Chopra, the 'YRF Spy Universe' brings three franchises headlined by leading stars -- Salman Khan's "Tiger" movies, Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and Roshan's "War" -- under one umbrella.

The studio's recent blockbuster "Pathaan" marked the beginning with a cameo by Salman as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.

It also had plenty of references to Roshan's "War" character, Kabir Dhaliwal.

"Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct 'War 2'," said an industry insider.

"Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with 'War 2'. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward," he added.

Besides "War 2", Mukerji is also working on the two-part follow-up to his 2022 hit "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

His earlier films include "Wake Up Sid" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

