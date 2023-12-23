'Working with Zoya has been fulfilling': Adarsh Gourav on his transforming journey for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

By Express News Service

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is all set to come up with the upcoming drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, shared his journey of transforming into Neil in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Adarsh shared the still from the film featuring himself, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and other team members.

The note read, "The journey of transforming into Neil and playing him has been one of the most satisfying processes as an actor. Thank you, Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for believing in me to pull this off Kho Gaye Hum Kahan releases on the 26th of December on Netflix."

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Adarsh Gourav recently shared, "I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. I find myself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that they recognise my work and have given me roles like the one in Kho Gaye."

Speaking on working with Zoya, he said, "Working with Zoya has been a fulfilling experience, and I am eager to share our collaboration with the audience. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a project close to our hearts."

Set in Mumbai, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is all set to come up with the upcoming drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, shared his journey of transforming into Neil in the film. Taking to Instagram, Adarsh shared the still from the film featuring himself, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and other team members. The note read, "The journey of transforming into Neil and playing him has been one of the most satisfying processes as an actor. Thank you, Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for believing in me to pull this off Kho Gaye Hum Kahan releases on the 26th of December on Netflix."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Adarsh Gourav recently shared, "I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. I find myself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that they recognise my work and have given me roles like the one in Kho Gaye." Speaking on working with Zoya, he said, "Working with Zoya has been a fulfilling experience, and I am eager to share our collaboration with the audience. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a project close to our hearts." Set in Mumbai, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp