Salman Khan wraps shoot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

By Express News Service

Salman Khan has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of himself wearing white, with a pink background.

The actor and crew seem to have reshot certain portions of the film recently, as he had shared in the first week of December that the shoot was completed then.

The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla among others.

The core plot of the film is said to be based on the Tamil film Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Salman was last seen in a fun cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan. Apart from KKBKKJ, he also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif on the cards.

