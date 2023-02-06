Pooja Hegde wraps up filming for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

By Express News Service

Pooja Hegde, who will next be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has completed filming her portions for the film. The actor took to social media to announce this update about the action entertainer, which is set to hit the screens on April 21.

The Farhad Samji directorial will mark Salman Khan’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged role. While he was seen in a pivotal role in Antim, Salman Khan’s last star vehicle to reach the theatres was Dabangg 3 (2019). Apart from Radhe, which was a direct-to-OTT release, Salman was also seen in interesting cameos in films across a few languages. Salman Khan was part of Pathaan (Hindi), Godfather (Telugu), and Ved (Marathi).

ALSO READ | Salman Khan: Ram Charan will make a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil superhit Veeram, which starred Ajith and Tamannaah in the lead. The Farhad Samji has an ensemble that includes actors like Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Jassie Gill. From the trailer, it is clear that the film is not a scene-by-scene adaptation, and considerable changes have been made to the remake.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan unveils 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' movie teaser

Pooja Hegde, who will next be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has completed filming her portions for the film. The actor took to social media to announce this update about the action entertainer, which is set to hit the screens on April 21. The Farhad Samji directorial will mark Salman Khan’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged role. While he was seen in a pivotal role in Antim, Salman Khan’s last star vehicle to reach the theatres was Dabangg 3 (2019). Apart from Radhe, which was a direct-to-OTT release, Salman was also seen in interesting cameos in films across a few languages. Salman Khan was part of Pathaan (Hindi), Godfather (Telugu), and Ved (Marathi). ALSO READ | Salman Khan: Ram Charan will make a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil superhit Veeram, which starred Ajith and Tamannaah in the lead. The Farhad Samji has an ensemble that includes actors like Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Jassie Gill. From the trailer, it is clear that the film is not a scene-by-scene adaptation, and considerable changes have been made to the remake. ALSO READ | Salman Khan unveils 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' movie teaser