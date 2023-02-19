Varun Dhawan cooks halwa for father David Dhawan, latter says 'it has very less sugar'

Home Entertainment Hindi

The 'Badlapur' actor will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Published: 19th February 2023

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan

Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday showcased his cooking talent as he prepared halwa for father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a video which he captioned, "Dad reviewing my halwa."

In the video, the 'October' actor can be heard asking "Papa how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?" to which David replied, "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also."

Soon after Varun dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Karisma Kapoor commented, "Davidji ur the cutest @varundvn."

"Mr. Cook Dhawan is back to dutyyy," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "So cute David ji"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun collaborated with his father in films like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Coolie No 1'.

The 'Badlapur' actor will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star with Varun Dhawan in Indian Citadel chapter

Apart from this, he is also gearing up for his upcoming web series, the Indian version of 'Citadel' by Raj and Dk.

Speaking about the show, Varun had earlier said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career." 

