Home Entertainment Hindi

VHP, Bajrang Dal members tear down 'Pathaan' posters at Gujarat mall, say won't allow screening

In a series of videos shared by Bajrang Dal, its north Gujarat president Jawalit Mehta can be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cutouts of Pathaan's star cast.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pathaan

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members forcibly entered a mall in Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday and tore up posters and publicity material of the upcoming film Pathaan.

Filmmaker director Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh Khan's movie Raees, was scathing in his condemnation, saying, "This is not protesting, it's called vandalism and hooliganism!"

Vastrapur police inspector JK Dangar said, "We rushed to the spot and detained five activists, they were released later."

ALSO READ | CBFC asks 'Pathaan' makers to make 'changes' in songs; Prasoon Joshi says 'our culture is glorious'

In a series of videos shared by Bajrang Dal, its north Gujarat president Jawalit Mehta can be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cutouts of Pathaan's star cast.

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said, "We will not allow Pathaan's screening in Gujarat. Today's protest against the movie's release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes."

Pathaan, which will mark SRK's comeback on the big screen after four years, courted controversy when certain groups raised objections to the orange-coloured swimsuit donned by Deepika Padukone in the song Besharam Rang. The critics claimed the depiction hurt religious sentiments.

OPINION | Besharam Rang: Showing our true colours

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp