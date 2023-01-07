Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation donates to Kanjhawala car horror victim's family

Meer Foundation donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali, who lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi's, Kanjhawala on New Year's night.

Published: 07th January 2023 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

SRK-KIFF

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's philanthropic NGO, Meer Foundation came forward to help the 20-year-old Delhi hit and drag case victim Anjali Singh's family.

As per sources, Meer Foundation donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali, who lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi's, Kanjhawala on New Year's night.

She was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings and the Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to her siblings.

In the horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for over 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.

"In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said Friday.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala horror: Victim’s brain missing, spine broken, 40 external injuries found

The other five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal were arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.

All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. Police said that they were taken during the night as a security precaution.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanjhawala accident Woman dragged by car Accident
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp